BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.39

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.44) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.88) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.44) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 192.86 ($2.42).

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

