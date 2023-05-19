BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $755.92.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 2.9 %

BLK opened at $669.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $655.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.37. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.