Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,549,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,596 shares during the period. Workday makes up 1.1% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Workday were worth $259,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after buying an additional 128,192 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,041,000 after buying an additional 70,328 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after buying an additional 413,759 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $194.78. The stock had a trading volume of 349,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.03 and a 200 day moving average of $184.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of -135.94, a PEG ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $206.68.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,386,175.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,791.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

