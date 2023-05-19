Blair William & Co. IL Buys 32,277 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.57% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $71,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,426,000. Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,204,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 234,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,412. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

