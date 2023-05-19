Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 8,879 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,553 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.14% of Adobe worth $213,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,415. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The company has a market capitalization of $168.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.42.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

