Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 89,871 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,871 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $85,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.20. The stock had a trading volume of 114,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,887. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $164.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,589.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

