Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $141,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,684,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.87 and a 200 day moving average of $409.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.



