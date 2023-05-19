Blair William & Co. IL Sells 11,197 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $101,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.12. The stock had a trading volume of 363,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,785. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day moving average of $153.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.