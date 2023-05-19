Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,576 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.29% of Cintas worth $131,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $470.48. The stock had a trading volume of 97,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,024. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.30. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $478.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

