Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,513 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 540,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $111,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $197.67. The stock had a trading volume of 616,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,558. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.