Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $181.29

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.29 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.13). Blancco Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.16), with a volume of 7,114 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Blancco Technology Group alerts:

Blancco Technology Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £129.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,275.00 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 177.18.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.