Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $13.65

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.65, but opened at $14.40. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 3,569,582 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.
Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloom Energy (BE)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.