Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $13.65

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.65, but opened at $14.40. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 3,569,582 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $79,286.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,623.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bloom Energy news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $79,286.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,623.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $3,210,815.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,572 shares of company stock worth $6,345,545. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

