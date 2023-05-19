Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Down 3.1%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 181,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 220,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01.

In related news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $324,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 395.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Blue Bird by 70.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blue Bird by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

