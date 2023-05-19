BMO Capital Markets Increases Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $27.50

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE KMT opened at $26.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,901 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kennametal by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,868,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,612,000 after buying an additional 497,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 349,174 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.