BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 3,667 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 91,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

