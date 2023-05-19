BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 3,757 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.14% of Pool worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,781. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.46 and its 200-day moving average is $340.03.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

