BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.42% of Semtech worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 2,792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 409.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,194,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 959,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 609.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 993,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 853,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after buying an additional 453,726 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Semtech Stock Performance
Semtech stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 43,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
