BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 4,386 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.11% of NovoCure worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,727,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,371,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,225,000 after buying an additional 40,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NovoCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $128,590.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,294.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533 over the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,557. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

