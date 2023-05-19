Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BDNNY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 1.2 %

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

