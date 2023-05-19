BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $50.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.73.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.3 %

BWA stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.