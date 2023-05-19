Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Announces Earnings Results

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.34 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 271.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Bowlero Stock Down 16.7 %

NYSE BOWL opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BOWL. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bowlero from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bowlero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

In related news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,047,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,764,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $540,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,764,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,108,425.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,047,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,764,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,200,627 shares of company stock valued at $78,451,248. Insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOWL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,555,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,827,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,087 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 904.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,319,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 870,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 305.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

