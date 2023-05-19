Brady Co. (BRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on July 31st

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Brady has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Brady has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brady to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of Brady stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. Brady has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Brady

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 27.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.