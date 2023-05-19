Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €76.34 ($82.98) and last traded at €76.18 ($82.80). Approximately 292,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €75.08 ($81.61).

Brenntag Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.67.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

