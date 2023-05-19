Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.