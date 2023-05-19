Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of BMY stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
