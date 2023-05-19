Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Price Target at $37.81

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NYSE:EAT opened at $40.58 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 176,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brinker International by 74.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Brinker International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

