Brokerages Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Target Price at $59.88

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 0.2 %

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.58. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

