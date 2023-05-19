Brokers Issue Forecasts for AMETEK, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $147.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.80. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,541,000 after purchasing an additional 658,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,005,000 after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 61.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

