Brokers Offer Predictions for IN8bio, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of IN8bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IN8bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IN8bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, April 17th.

IN8bio Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of INAB stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.22. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 58,833 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

