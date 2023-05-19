Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $43.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,912.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 201.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 326,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

