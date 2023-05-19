Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 44.50 Per Share

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 44.50 ($0.56) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Burberry Group Price Performance

BRBY opened at GBX 2,329 ($29.17) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,491.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,316.44. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,529 ($19.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,656 ($33.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,152.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.55) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($28.12) to GBX 2,360 ($29.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.05) to GBX 2,250 ($28.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,148 ($26.91).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

