Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $104.69 Million Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,021,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $104,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 50.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000.

KAR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. 195,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.66.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.47 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

