Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $63.11. The company had a trading volume of 846,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

