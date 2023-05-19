Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $48.21 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.28% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $48,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,224,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 861,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after purchasing an additional 152,113 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.71. 39,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.26. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $128.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,993.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $491,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $931,024.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,694 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

