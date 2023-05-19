Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $54.54 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,217 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $54,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.22. The stock had a trading volume of 294,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,849. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.