Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey accounts for 1.8% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.30% of Houlihan Lokey worth $137,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HLI traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.25. 132,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $92.95. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.36%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

