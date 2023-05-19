Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 57,909 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,909 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 2.3% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $174,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,420,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,124,098. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

