Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,242,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,679 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Bridge Investment Group worth $27,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,849,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after acquiring an additional 304,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,678,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BRDG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

BRDG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

