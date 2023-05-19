Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $70,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,109,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 379,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $68.55.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LNW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

