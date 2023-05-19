Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,341,332 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341,332 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.10% of Federated Hermes worth $35,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2,410.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45,844 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE FHI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $36.44. 386,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $1,373,128. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

