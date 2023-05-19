Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 19,999 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,999 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 2.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Carrier Global worth $208,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 538,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 203,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 734.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $42.63. 1,961,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,102. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

