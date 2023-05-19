C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after buying an additional 129,133 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after buying an additional 246,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.6 %

CHRW traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.90. 367,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

