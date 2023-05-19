Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Insider Sells $259,820.00 in Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $259,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $11.64. 632,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $365.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.54. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Several analysts have issued reports on CABA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.