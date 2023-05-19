Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Insider Sells $259,820.00 in Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABAGet Rating) insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $259,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $11.64. 632,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $365.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.54. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CABA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

