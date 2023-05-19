Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) Trading Up 0.1%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.29. 15,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 146,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $43.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 34,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

