Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Up 4.2%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 83,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 234,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Cabral Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.