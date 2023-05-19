Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Down 0.8%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 120.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.57). 23,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 105,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.58).

Cake Box Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.40. The stock has a market cap of £50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About Cake Box

(Get Rating)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.