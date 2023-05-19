Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target Raised to $19.50 at UBS Group

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.88.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

CLMT opened at $16.59 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.85 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 4,800 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $81,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,257.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, EVP Scott Obermeier acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $81,552.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 192,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,257.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

