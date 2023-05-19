Camden National Bank Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Camden National Bank lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.03. 2,822,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,483. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

