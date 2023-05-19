Camden National Bank Decreases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in BCE by 3.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Up 0.5 %

BCE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. 341,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,257. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

BCE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.