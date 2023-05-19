Camden National Bank Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.50. 454,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,394. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.32 and its 200 day moving average is $207.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.21 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

