Camden National Bank Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Camden National Bank decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.2% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 362,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 474,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 71,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 117,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.66. The stock had a trading volume of 713,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

